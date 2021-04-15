Major Raleigh road shut down following wreck that seriously injured 1 person, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major road in Raleigh was shut down Thursday morning following a bad crash, according to Raleigh police.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Tryon Road near Durham Drive after a vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that ran through the stop sign was transported to the hospital with what police called “serious injuries.”

Police said Tryon Road is temporarily shut down between S. Wilmington Street and Hammond Road as the investigation continues.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured in the wreck, according to authorities.

There’s no timetable for when the road will reopen.