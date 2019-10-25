Major section of Capital Boulevard SB in Raleigh will close this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Capital Boulevard lane closures will continue near downtown this weekend.

Drivers should expect delays traveling south on Capital Boulevard and are advised to consider taking a different route over the weekend.

Southbound lanes between Johnson and Lane streets will be closed to traffic Friday 9 p.m. until Oct. 28 at 6 a.m.

The same lanes have been closed daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the entire week.

The closure is happening so crews can make repairs to a sanitary sewer line that they’ve been working to fix for weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said northbound lanes will also close this weekend between Johnson Street and Wade Avenue from Friday at 9 p.m. to Oct. 28 at 6 a.m.

