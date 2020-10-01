Major section of US-1 in Cary shut down after woman killed in crash, police say

A woman was killed when her disabled vehicle was hit from behind on U.S. 1 in Cary (Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A major section of U.S. Route 1 south is shut down Thursday morning due to a fatal crash, according to the Cary Police Department.

Police are currently on scene investigating a crash that occurred on U.S. 1 south between Walnut Street and Tryon Road. According to authorities, U.S. 1 is completely blocked in this stretch of road. Northbound lanes are slow but still moving.

According to police, “The victim’s vehicle was disabled and she was struck from behind by another vehicle.”

Police did not say if the woman was outside the vehicle or if she was ejected when her vehicle was hit.

Drivers heading south are being advised to exit at Walnut Street to avoid the traffic backup.

Police said they expect the road to be closed “for an extended period of time.”

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: