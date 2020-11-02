Major section of Wade Avenue reopens after tree falls, blocks road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A major section of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was blocked in both directions Monday morning due to a downed tree, police said.

Police told CBS 17 around 4:15 a.m. that they received a call of a tree down on Wade Avenue between Capital Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue “within the past couple of hours.” Authorities did not have an exact time of when the call came in.

Officials said both sides of Wade Avenue were blocked as crews were in the process of cutting the tree up and removing it from the road.

Police originally said one lane of Wade Avenue eastbound could be reopened around 5 a.m., but the entire road was back open by 4:50 a.m.

