Wade Avenue reopens after water main break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wade Avenue reopened just after 9 p.m. Saturday after a water main break shut down a major section of the road for much of Friday and nearly all day Saturday, Raleigh police said.

City of Raleigh officials said the water main break happened around noon Friday on the 3400 block Wade Avenue. Police earlier said the road would reopen around 6 p.m. Saturday and then at 8 p.m., but the reopening was delayed until 8:30 p.m. and then 9 p.m.

The intersections of Wade Avenue and Faircloth Street through Wade Avenue and Dogwood Lane were blocked off as city crews repaired the road.

Neighbors said the break is a sign of a bigger issue.

“It was a river and the cars at that point. The cars were still going through it. And it looked like the road was just going to collapse and it was so much water,” said resident Kara Rozowski.

Kara Roxowskiv has lived in a house on Wade Avenue since 2017. She said she’s never known a water main break in the area.

But she and other neighbors said they believe the problem is infrastructure.

“The asphalt just started buckling within minutes of the water. I mean, it was rushing strong; not built for the traffic we have today,” said resident Sarah Sheridan.

Raleigh public works stated they don’t know the exact cause of the break, but older pipes could be the culprit.

“We’re in the older part of the distribution system. So, (in) many cases, the water lines in this part of the system are 40s, 50s vintage, and the service likely will have more frequent failures if they are that old,” stated senior utilities analyst Ed Buchan.

The faulty pipe caused the asphalt to crumble, traffic to be delayed, and cut off water to 12 homes.

Neighbors stated they are just grateful this wasn’t much worse.

“Maybe it takes this for them to take an extra look,” Sheridan said.

No one was hurt or injured.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now