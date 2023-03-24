RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring events are bringing big business into downtown Raleigh and local economic leaders say this momentum will only keep growing.

This weekend, the 70th mid-Atlantic conference for the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is in downtown Raleigh, bringing in more than 5,000 people.

Spokesperson Ayana Hernandez said the conference brings the region more than $4 million.

“Because we are such a large organization and growing, Raleigh is one of the cities that can acrtually hold us and host us,” Hernandez said. “Just the sisterhood and again being together means so much.”

But there’s more– February’s stadium series saw more than 50,000 people pack Carter-Finley stadium.

The weekend-long fanfare brought a $20 million local economic impact, according to Visit Raleigh.

From April 1-2, the Dreamville music festival will bring people in tens of thousands of people from across the country.

Raleigh’s economic development director, Kyle Touchstone, says events like this lead to long-term growth, making a place people want to plant their roots.

“It’s been really busy in Raleigh,” Touchstone said. “Having these events like this really puts a spotlight on Raleigh and really helps us tell that story, attracting business and talent to the region.”

For the AKA sisterhood, service goes beyond a dollar amount invested. They donated tens of thousands of personal care and comfort items to five long-term care facilities in Raleigh.

“Supporting local businesses and like I mentioned, serving and making sure we leave that impact of service,” Hernandez said.