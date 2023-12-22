GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – It seems like no matter where you drive in the Triangle there’s always a construction zone. There’s some good news for drivers, some major road projects will be complete in the new year.

North Carolina Department of Transportation Deputy Division Construction Engineer Robert Bullocksaid one of the most significant projects set to finish in 2024 is the final part of the I-40 widening project, which is around the Wake/Johnston County line.

“It’s just a very heavily, heavily traveled section that we’re looking to improve the congestion issues, and of course with that usually comes some improvement in safety as well,” Bullock said.

Bullock said the stretch from around mile marker 309 to 315 will be finished in Summer 2024. There will be more lanes in each direction, just not as many as the five each way that opened between I-440 and U.S. 70 earlier this year.

Part of the project is also opening the Cleveland Road and interchange and converting the N.C. 42 interchange into a diverging diamond.

“It helps the traffic flow, the way we alter the left turns to get on and off the interstate, and some of the right turn movements,” Bullock said. “So, it really just expedites a lot of the turning movements to help traffic flow more efficiently.”

Another major road project set to finish in 2024 is the first phase of Complete 540, which runs 18 miles from N.C. 55 to I-40.

Improvements to I-440 between Lake Boone Trail and Wake Forest Road are also set to be complete in 2024. The resurfacing part of the project is already complete, but the project involves other improvements like bridge repairs and signage updates.