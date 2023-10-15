WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A major vehicle crash has closed a road in southern Wake County near Willow Spring Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:25 p.m. along Old Stage Road near Barbour Store Road, which is east of Fuquay Varina.

Old Stage Road is closed in the area, which is also near Mt. Pleasant Church Road.

Several first responders were dispatched to the scene including five EMS units. Willow Spring Fire Station is nearby on Bud Lipscomb Road.

There’s no word on how the wreck happened or the severity of injuries.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is the investigating agency.