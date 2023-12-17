A white pickup truck that was involved in the deadly I-87 crash Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major vehicle crash with at least one fatality was reported Sunday afternoon along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-87 between Smithfield Road and Bethlehem Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

At least one person died in the wreck. Two northbound lanes are closed, according to the NCDOT.

A wrecked white pickup truck is off the highway and in woods while a black SUV was wrecked at the scene and just off the highway near trees.

Traffic cameras in the area show several emergency vehicles at the scene along with significant back-ups.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

NCDOT image of crash scene on I-87 Sunday afternoon

No other information was available.