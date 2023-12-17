RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major vehicle crash with at least one fatality was reported Sunday afternoon along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh, officials said.
The wreck was reported around 12:35 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-87 between Smithfield Road and Bethlehem Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
At least one person died in the wreck. Two northbound lanes are closed, according to the NCDOT.
A wrecked white pickup truck is off the highway and in woods while a black SUV was wrecked at the scene and just off the highway near trees.
Click here for CBS 17’s live traffic map 🚦
Traffic cameras in the area show several emergency vehicles at the scene along with significant back-ups.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
No other information was available.