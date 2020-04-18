Make-A-Wish grants wish for Wake County 6-year-old with socially-distanced parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina granted a wish Friday for a Wake County 6-year-old who received an organ transplant.

The organization has had to postpone over 60 local wishes due to impacts of COVID-19 but said they are working hard to continue to grant the wishes they can.

That was especially true for 6-year-old Delaney. She wished to have a backyard playset. Her wish was granted Friday thanks to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina and generous support from Raleigh-based businesses, a news release said.

Delaney’s wish celebration has a different look due to the gathering restrictions from COVID-19 but Make-A-Wish was determined to make it special.

Normally when a wish is granted the organization throws a party to celebrate, but Friday they threw Delaney a safe social distance parade.

A community of volunteers and supporters joined together for a driving parade – including about 30 cars, a stunt dirt biker, some police officers and fire trucks.

The backyard playset was custom designed by Backyard Playground and features double slides, Delaney’s specific request, and quite a few additional accessories.

The wish team delivered the items to the driveway for Delaney to discover as the parade rolled by.