CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Cary is envisioning the future for the downtown area that could have more housing, storefronts, transit and community space.

The town is looking for a developer to help makeover a total of more than 28 acres east and west of N. Academy Drive, that includes Town Hall.

“There are more and more people, families, all walks of life that are coming through downtown, and that’s a pretty big shift from just a few years ago,” Cary director of economic development, Ted Boyd said. “You want to continue to see that growth. We still want to preserve the cool aspects of the historic past that are in there.”

Renderings released Wednesday show taller development, pedestrian-friendly walkways, as well as entertainment and office spaces.

“A lot of downtowns have more dense development. Downtown Raleigh, you have taller buildings within that. In downtown Cary, we want to be able to see that in the right places as well,” Boyd said.

While some residents welcome the growth, others are worried about the area’s once small-town character.

“I’m not a big fan of a lot of the tall high rises and stuff because I feel like that kind of pulls away from the kind of small-town feel that people come here for,” resident Jeffrey Mohr said. “I don’t want it to turn into just another Raleigh.”

The potential downtown changes are in addition to many other major projects in Cary in recent years, including the Fenton development and the downtown Cary park project, that is delayed to open, but by the end of the year.

“I kind of like what they’re doing with the Cary Park, and I hope they do that in the new downtown areas as well,” Cary resident Holly Sullenger said. “I think if they if they talk to enough people and work together, I think they can make the new blend with the old.”

The town is taking responses from developers until the end of June.