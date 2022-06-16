RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Fourth of July fireworks have moved to Dorothea Dix Park for 2022.

With about 2 1/2 weeks until Independence Day, city officials are reminding people about the change.

The event is free, gates will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to last from 9:30-10 p.m.

The park will be closed to vehicles that day, but free parking will be available downtown in two decks on South Wilmington Street — at Moore Square and Red Hat/City Center.

There also will be parking in some decks and lots on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus, and shuttles will run from the campus and from Moore Square.

In 2018, the city announced it was moving the fireworks display from downtown to the fairgrounds.