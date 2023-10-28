CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found among women in the United States.

The best way to combat it is through research.

CBS 17 was a media sponsor of Saturday’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” fundraising walk at Fenton in Cary.

It was a bright pink takeover, as people from all over the Triangle came to walk and raise money for breast cancer research.

They also wanted to show support for survivors and those going through treatment.

“It’s really important to bring these people together so that they know that there’s help out there, because it is lonely. It is lonely every day when you’re going to chemo radiation, and you can’t see the light at the end of that tunnel,” said Tammy Messercola, the senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society has these “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” events all across the country.

It’s because of these events, some people told CBS 17, are the only reason why they’re alive today.

“At an event, something like this, a lady came out and said, ‘get mammograms.’ And I said, you know what? I’m going to get my mammogram and I’m going to call you,” recalled Regina Jones.

The diagnosis was a complete shock for the then 36-year-old Jones.

Now, as a 12-year breast cancer survivor, Jones is determined to inspire and educate other women and men.

“Go get mammograms. Listen to your body and advocate of your care,” said Jones. “Pay attention. Make sure that you’re out there looking at different treatments and different options.”

The fundraising goal this year was $330,000.

The event for next year is scheduled for October 26, 2024.