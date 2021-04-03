Man accidentally shot at Raleigh biker bar, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured Saturday evening when he accidentally shot himself while he was in a Raleigh biker bar, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. at the Hawg Pen bar at 900 Hodges St., which is just off Wake Forest Road south of Six Forks Road, according to Raleigh police.

The shooting happened when a man was taking a gun out of a holster and the gun accidentally fired, hitting him in the thigh, police said.

The man was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details were available.