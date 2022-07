RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center.

At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting.

They found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, reports say.

Police say an investigation revealed the shooting was accidental.