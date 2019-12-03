Man accused of adding to credit card tips while working at Fuquay-Varina restaurant

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Harnett County man faces felony charges for adding additional tips to credit cards while working at a Wake County restaurant, a warrant said.

Records show Dalton Chobanian was working at Abbey Road Tavern and Grill in Fuquay-Varina. Investigators believe he committed as many as 60 fraudulent transactions, Fuquay-Varina police said.

“Once reported, the restaurant was cooperative in assisting in the investigation that led to the charges,” Fuquay-Varina police said.

Chobanian is charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretense as warrants noted dozens of victims. He turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center and was given a $60,000 bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was available.

