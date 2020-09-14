Man accused of hitting Raleigh officer’s patrol car while driving impaired has prior DWI charges, court docs show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Court documents show a man accused of hitting a Raleigh Police Department patrol car has a history of driving while intoxicated.

Emmanuel Eduardo Najera-Pereira in a photo from CCBI

According to prosecutors, 28-year-old Emmanuel Najera was convicted of DWI in 2012 in Johnston County and is currently on probation for a January 2020 DWI conviction.

Raleigh Police say Officer B.S. Beausoleil was responding to two crashes on the I-87 south ramp to I-40 east when Najera veered into the shoulder and hit the back of the officer’s squad car at more than 50 mph.

Beausoleil was hospitalized with neck and back injuries along with several cuts and bruises, but his injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

Police say Najera fled the scene after the accident.

When Najera was taken into custody, cocaine and marijuana were found in his possession, and he reportedly had a .20 BAC on a field sobriety test.

A Wake County judge raised Najera’s bond from $75,000 to $250,000 due to Najera’s history of drunk driving, evidence of flight presented, and overall dangerousness to the public.

Najera is expected back in court October 5.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Police to get an update on Beausoleil’s condition but have not received a response.