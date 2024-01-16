RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harry Hardman of Apex will appear before a judge in Raleigh on Tuesday after being charged with the murder of two women in a Monday night shooting.

It was just after 3 p.m. when police were called about a disturbance that escalated to gunfire in a townhome community on Brussells Drive in Apex. That’s where officers immediately found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both later died at the hospital, police told CBS 17.

In connection to the shooting, Hardman is charged with two counts of murder and an additional count of animal cruelty after police said a dog was also shot and killed.

Harry Hardman of Apex in Apex police custody after the shooting Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tim McKay.

Officers are in an Apex neighborhood to investigate a shooting that injured at least two women. (Harrison Grubb/CBS 17)

Hardman is set to appear in front of a judge in Wake County District Court today at 1:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert put out a statement on the tragedy. In full, he said:

"I'm deeply saddened by the incident yesterday that resulted in a tragedy involving members of our community. Any time there is a tragedy, we hurt as a community. On behalf of our town, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families impacted. We will continue to pray for all involved. I know there are many questions and heightened concerns. The faithful men and women of the Apex Police Department have my support as they investigate the incident and continue to provide professional police service for our community around the clock. I'm thankful for all first responders who courageously responded to the scene to render assistance and provide safety. One thing I know about our community is that in moments of crisis, we desire to help in any way we can. I ask each of you to remain in unity and keep the families in your prayers and thoughts of compassion as we mourn together. My love is always strong for you. In solidarity, Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert"

Apex police are asking anyone with information to submit any photos or videos that will assist in the investigation here.

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661 and we will connect you with a detective that can assist you.