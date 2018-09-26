Man accused of masturbating in front of 4-year-old girl at Raleigh Walmart Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sebastian Moore appears before a Wake County judge on Sept. 26, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sebastian Moore (Raleigh-Wake CCBI) [ + - ]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man is in jail Wednesday, accused of masturbating in front of a child in a Walmart shopping center, according to a Wake County Magistrate's Order obtained by CBS 17.

Sebastian Moore, 55, is facing one count of felony indecent exposure where the defendant is 18 years of age or older and the victim is under the age of 16.

Court documents accuse Moore of "pulling his penis out and masturbating" in the Walmart shopping center located at 4431 New Bern Ave. on Tuesday.

Documents show that Moore masturbated in the presence of a 4-year-old girl.

Arrest records show Moore is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday.