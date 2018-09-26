Man accused of masturbating in front of 4-year-old girl at Raleigh Walmart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man is in jail Wednesday, accused of masturbating in front of a child in a Walmart shopping center, according to a Wake County Magistrate's Order obtained by CBS 17.
Sebastian Moore, 55, is facing one count of felony indecent exposure where the defendant is 18 years of age or older and the victim is under the age of 16.
Court documents accuse Moore of "pulling his penis out and masturbating" in the Walmart shopping center located at 4431 New Bern Ave. on Tuesday.
Documents show that Moore masturbated in the presence of a 4-year-old girl.
Arrest records show Moore is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ATF offering reward for arrest of gang member in Fayetteville armed robbery
- VIDEO: Employees of Durham store robbed at gunpoint by masked men
- Armed suspects on the run after shooting, robbery at Roanoke Rapids convenience store
- Carolina Hurricanes sending 2 tractor-trailers full of donated items to New Bern
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.