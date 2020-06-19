Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile family acquaintance in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile family acquaintance, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Diego Murillo Perez, of Apex, was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said according to statements made by the victim and family members, Perez sexually abused the child in Wake County and within the jurisdiction of the city of Raleigh.

Due to those findings, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office authorized similar charges to be filed by the Raleigh Police Department.

Perez was taken into custody and served with warrants for his arrest at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office.

Perez remains behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center on a $2 million secured bond as a condition of his release.