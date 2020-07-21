Man accused of stalking Raleigh police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is accused of stalking a member of the city’s police department.

Jonathan Taylor Canfield, 23, was arrested Saturday and is charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking, according to warrants for his arrest.

CBS 17 is not naming the victims, but sources confirm one is an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.

“I have a history of watching the police with a camera. legally. I wasn’t trying to do anything illegal,” said Canfield.

Canfield admits to filming officers who are on duty or in uniform.

“I have a scanner to listen for when they are doing something I deem suspicious, and I go out with my camera to watch them,” he said.

According to court documents the incident happened on July 16. Documents state “on more than one occasion” Canfield drove by the victims “at a private residence for the purpose of intimidation and to place in fear.”

Canfield says he often see officers who live nearby his home.

“I go on walks in my neighborhood and I see police around here because they live in my neighborhood. I don’t know how that amounts to stalking,” he said.

Multiple other area law enforcement agencies said they were made aware of Canfied’s arrest, and the investigation.

This isn’t Canfield’s first run-in with law enforcement.

He was arrested and charged with simple assault on March 10 in connection with an incident during a protest in downtown Raleigh after an officer-involved shooting.

In November, Canfield was one of 11 people arrested during protests of over a Confederate monument in Pittsboro. He was charged with simple assault.

Canfield is due back in court next month.

