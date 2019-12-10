Man appears at WakeMed with gunshot wound, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim went to WakeMed on his own Monday night after the incident, police said.

The shooting was reported to police around 9:30 p.m. when the man went to WakeMed with gunshot injuries, according to Raleigh police.

The man told police he was on Bragg Street when he was shot, officers said.

The man’s wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening. Police said they were going to investigate the Bragg Street area following the man’s report.

No other information was released by police.

