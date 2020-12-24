Man arrested after barricading himself inside Raleigh home for several hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been captured several hours after the incident began, Raleigh police said.
At approximately 12:02 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic call in the 9400-block of Prince George Lane.
When officers got to the home and knocked on the door, “the suspect refused to answer and barricaded himself inside,” police said in a news release.
The victim in the case was able to escape the home before officers got there.
Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while police tried to get the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joshua K. Philips, to exit the home.
Just after 3 a.m., Philips was taken into custody without further incident and charged with assault on a female, strangulation, and interfering with a 911 call.
Bond information is not available for Philips at this time.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina warehouse delivers joy for the holidays
- Section of Capital Boulevard shut down after pedestrian hit by car
- ‘This happens all the time’: Innocent man handcuffed, detained by Virginia police speaks out
- Woman creates ‘memory Christmas tree’ to honor loved ones who died
- AAA predicts up to 84.5 million Americans may still travel for the holidays despite pandemic