Man arrested after barricading himself inside Raleigh home for several hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been captured several hours after the incident began, Raleigh police said.

At approximately 12:02 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic call in the 9400-block of Prince George Lane.

When officers got to the home and knocked on the door, “the suspect refused to answer and barricaded himself inside,” police said in a news release.

The victim in the case was able to escape the home before officers got there.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while police tried to get the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joshua K. Philips, to exit the home.

Just after 3 a.m., Philips was taken into custody without further incident and charged with assault on a female, strangulation, and interfering with a 911 call.

Bond information is not available for Philips at this time.