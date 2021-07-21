Man arrested after breaking into house, firing shots at person inside, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after he broke into a house and fired shots at someone inside, police said.

Malik Hurdle, 24, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill and felony breaking and entering.

According to police, Hurdle broke into a house in the 4700 block of Old Plank Road on July 14 and fired shots at a person inside.

Police say no one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.