Man arrested after breaking into house, firing shots at person inside, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after he broke into a house and fired shots at someone inside, police said.

Malik Hurdle, 24, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill and felony breaking and entering.

According to police, Hurdle broke into a house in the 4700 block of Old Plank Road on July 14 and fired shots at a person inside.

Police say no one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories