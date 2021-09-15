Man arrested after exposing himself near Raleigh park, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of exposing himself to people near a Raleigh park is behind bars after his arrest on Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released yet, is accused of flashing two people near Shelley Lake Park earlier in the day, police said.

Authorities believe the suspect may also be responsible for five or more other flashing incidents.

The suspect’s charges have not been announced at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.