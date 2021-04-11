Durham man arrested after gunshots fired inside Cary hotel

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 42-year-old Ledaries Shaw has been arrested on multiple charges following gunshots fired inside the Extended Stay Hotel, located at 600 Weston Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Guests of the hotel were evacuated and no one was injured.

Related Content Cary hotel evacuated after multiple gunshots fired, police say

Police searched for victims and a suspect for hours after the shooting.

Shaw, of Durham, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of drugs.

He was also served additional outstanding warrants out of Durham.