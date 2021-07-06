Man arrested after person shot outside of North Raleigh restaurant, police say

Justice Evuka. (Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a 25-year-old man almost three weeks after a man was shot near a restaurant and hotel in North Raleigh.

According to a news release, Justice T. Evuka was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the June 17 shooting.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Sumner Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. on June 17. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the parking lot outside of the Chili’s and Courtyard by Marriott at Triangle Town Center.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said at the time.

