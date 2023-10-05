RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after reports of damage to property and shoplifting from a Wegmans on Wednesday night, Raleigh Police Department says.

Just after 9:45 p.m., RPD responded to the Wegmans located at 1200 Wake Towne Drive for reports of shoplifting and damage to property, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old, Corey Aydlett who damaged property and stole items from Wegmans.

Aydlett was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny, police said.