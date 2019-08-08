Man arrested after refusing to stop following Raleigh hit-and-run, ramming car again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old was arrested almost a month after a Wake County woman said she was hit twice by another driver, Raleigh police said.

Kavon Jaquaveon Jackmon was arrested Aug. 5 and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run leaving the scene of property damage, police said.

Jennifer Garcia said she was driving home from work July 9 around 5 p.m. She said she was on Litchford Road when she was rear-ended.

Garcia made the next right turn and Jackmon followed. She said she quickly realized he wasn’t going to stop.

“I roll my window down, cause his window is down, and I say, ‘Excuse me, sir, but you just hit my car. And he says, ‘There’s no damage to your car,’ and pulls off,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she called 911 and followed him. He turned onto Darrington Drive, which is a dead-end. She had him blocked in.

“He then proceeds to go down to the end of the cul-de-sac, turn around, and next thing I know (he) comes flying toward me full speed and then just hits my car,” she said.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell captured the driver turning around, as well as the sound of the impact.

Garcia said he continued to ram her car until the front bumper was knocked off, then he managed to go around her. That same neighbor happened to see the ordeal, jumped into his truck and followed the guy. He snapped the photos.

“Who with any kind of common sense would hit someone’s car on purpose?” she asked.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now