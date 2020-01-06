Man arrested after several shots fired into private home on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have made an arrest after several shots were fired into a home on the North Carolina State University campus early Sunday, officials say.

N.C. State police initially received the report about the gunfire around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

A privately-owned home in North Shore condominiums was hit by the gunfire, N.C. State police said in a news release.

A person who attended a party at the home overnight into Sunday “fired several shots at the home when leaving the area,” the news release said.

No one was hurt.

Monday afternoon, police announced that a suspect had been arrested.

Curtis Imani Handsom, 24, of Raleigh, was arrested on N.C. State’s campus, according to arrest records.

He is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm on educational property and having a gun on educational property, arrest records said.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now