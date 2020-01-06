Breaking News
US Defense Secretary says no decision made about troops leaving Iraq
Man arrested after several shots fired into private home on NC State campus

Curtis Imani Handsom in a photo from CCBI

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have made an arrest after several shots were fired into a home on the North Carolina State University campus early Sunday, officials say.

N.C. State police initially received the report about the gunfire around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

A privately-owned home in North Shore condominiums was hit by the gunfire, N.C. State police said in a news release.

A person who attended a party at the home overnight into Sunday “fired several shots at the home when leaving the area,” the news release said.

No one was hurt.

Monday afternoon, police announced that a suspect had been arrested.

Curtis Imani Handsom, 24, of Raleigh, was arrested on N.C. State’s campus, according to arrest records.

He is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm on educational property and having a gun on educational property, arrest records said.

