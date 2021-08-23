Man arrested after shooting, attempted carjacking in Wake County, sheriff’s office says

Wake County News

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted carjacking on Friday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday at Car Cosmetology, which is located at 5800 Knightdale Blvd. Investigators determined the male victim picked up the two male suspects at a bus stop on New Bern Avenue after they asked him for a ride.

The incident occurred shortly after. While driving, the victim “became suspicious and pulled into the Car Cosmetology parking lot, requesting that the subjects exit his vehicle. A struggle ensued and the suspects shot him, before fleeing the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Tyrin Daquan Stubbs was identified as a suspect within 24 hours. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

