RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested two months after someone was strangled on a Raleigh greenway.

Raleigh police on Wednesday arrested Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 28, of Raleigh, and charged him with assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping stemming from the April 22 incident.

Officers responded to an assault that morning on the greenway on the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway off Lake Wheeler Road near North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus.

Police reported they were working with university police in their investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have more information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit the Crimestoppers website by clicking here for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

There have been calls for more safety and security measures around the city’s 117 miles of greenway during the past several years. Police launched a six-officer unit, specifically dedicated to those parks and trails.

The city also has a Greenway Volunteer Program that allows citizens to sign up to be an extra set of eyes and ears on the trail.

City officials told CBS 17 they have already worked on adding lighting to some of the tunnels on the greenway, to enhance safety and visibility. All tunnels should have the lighting added by Fall 2024.

