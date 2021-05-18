Man arrested after victim hit several times during daytime shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a daytime shooting in Raleigh on Saturday, police said.

Officers had responded to the 2500 block of Melvid Court around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The victim, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

There are several apartment buildings along Melvid Court, which is near the intersection of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

On Tuesday, police said Levon Deshaun Hinton, 20, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.