Aakim Hose Franklin (RPD photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a man after a State Employees Credit Union branch was robbed July 8.

Police arrested Aakim Hose Franklin, 52, and charged him with common law robbery.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union located at 3705 Computer Drive.

Raleigh police said the suspect entered the SECU, implied he had a weapon, and ran after “a teller complied with his demands.”

No one was injured during the robbery, authorities said.