WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is arrested and charged for connection in an attempted armed robbery that happened earlier this month in Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., WCSO deputies arrested 20-year-old Keyon Allen Jones.

He’s facing the following charges:

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Jones is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

On Oct. 2 at around 9 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted armed robbery at 7400 Siemens Road in Wendell.

When deputies got to the scene, the victim said two people threatened him with a gun. There was also a shootout in the parking lot. The suspects left the area before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.