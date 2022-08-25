APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex.

Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police.

Officers said they were called to the scene at about 10:36 p.m. that night to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Hyman fled the scene before they arrived.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to reports.

Detectives said the incident appeared to be targeted, with no information to suggest anyone else in the surrounding community was in danger.

Hyman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.