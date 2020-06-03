Man arrested, charged in connection with murder of teen girl at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested following the shooting death of a teen girl on Tuesday, Raleigh police announced Wednesday morning.

James Edward Evans Jr. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 5700-block of Goodstone Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Once at the scene, officers found a gunshot victim and transported her to WakeMed for treatment.

The victim, who has been identified as 17-year-old Jameisha Person, died as a result of her injuries, police said.

James Edward Evans, Jr., 47, of Raleigh, was arrested at the scene, according to police and arrest records. He is charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active, according to police.

