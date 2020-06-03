RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested following the shooting death of a teen girl on Tuesday, Raleigh police announced Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 5700-block of Goodstone Drive just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Once at the scene, officers found a gunshot victim and transported her to WakeMed for treatment.
The victim, who has been identified as 17-year-old Jameisha Person, died as a result of her injuries, police said.
James Edward Evans, Jr., 47, of Raleigh, was arrested at the scene, according to police and arrest records. He is charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder.
He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
The investigation remains active, according to police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man arrested, charged in connection with murder of teen girl at Raleigh apartment complex
- UNCW announces revised schedule for the fall semester
- NC sheriff fires employee over ‘inappropriate’ social media post about George Floyd protests
- ‘Dangerous’: Around the world, police chokeholds scrutinized
- Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted, criticized
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now