RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a kidnapping from the Crabtree Valley Mall earlier this week.

According to a release, 41-year-old Christopher Joyner was taken into custody and charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation and larceny of a motor vehicle, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor — possession of stolen goods/property.

The kidnapping was originally reported on Wednesday afternoon around 2:47 p.m. when RPD received a call about an adult female victim located in the 100 block of Turner Street.

The victim stated that an adult male who was unknown to her kidnapped her from the Crabtree Valley Mall, located less than five miles away from the neighborhood where she was able to ask for help.

The female victim, who was found safe, was able to run to construction workers and ask for assistance. One of them made the 911 call.