RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 41-year-old has been charged with the stabbing death of another man Tuesday night in downtown Raleigh.

Quinton Andrews has been identified as the suspect and police say the homicide victim was 25-year-old Shawn Stovall.

As previously reported, police responded to the stabbing at at 11:21 p.m. at a GoRaleigh station near Moore Square, located at 214 South Blount Street.

Stovall was found and transported to a hospital with serious injuries that later turned fatal.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.