Man arrested, charged with murder following fatal shooting on NC State’s campus, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on campus Wednesday evening.

Theodore James Lee Jr., 23, of Raleigh, is charged with murder, university police announced Thursday morning.

The shooting was first reported around 6:30 p.m. along the 1200-block of Capability Drive. The area contains housing on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus, according to NCSU Police Chief Daniel House Jr.

Scene of a June 10, 2020 shooting on North Carolina State University’s campus.

Theodore Lee Jr.

Initial reports indicated the victim was in the car when they were shot. Lee was initially taken into custody at the scene, the chief said.

Investigators don’t believe either the suspect or victim were students at N.C. State. They don’t know the relationship between the two.

Arrest records show Lee with a home address on Capability Drive, which is where the shooting was first reported.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Lee is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

