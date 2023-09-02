RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after a Glenwood South restaurant general manager died due to injuries sustained in an assault, a man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

The Raleigh Police Department, with the help of the Fuquay Varina Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Tyrell Jarue Moore at 1:39 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Police say Moore is charged with murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old David Millette Jr., who was the general manager of Midwood Smokehouse on West Johnson Street.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, Raleigh police responded to an assault on the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Millette, lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Millette was transported to the hospital by emergency services. On Friday, Millette died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who believes they may have information to help this investigation is asked to call (919) 996-1193 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/89.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.