RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police announced one person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a sexual battery that occurred the same day.

On Wednesday morning, police said a sexual battery took place before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Logan Court, that is across the street from NC State’s North Campus.

With the assistance of the Raleigh Police Department, William Patrick Lanine, 26, was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

CBS 17 previously reported a subject, now confirmed as Lanine, approached a female student, made an inappropriate comment and inappropriately touched her.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is urged to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or (919) 878-3561.