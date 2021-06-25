Man arrested for murder after deputies responding to trespassing call find Apex man shot to death

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man was charged with murder after Chatham County deputies responding to a trespassing call found a dead man, a news release said.

On June 16, deputies responded to the 3300 block of Christian Chapel Church Road in New Hill. They arrived to find 33-year-old Wade Bryarley, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, deputies said.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

According to investigators, James Edward Fox, 47, of Apex, shot Bryarley “following an altercation over trespassing,” the release said.

Fox told investigators he had an ongoing issue with strangers riding vehicles on his property. He also said Bryarley was riding a motorcycle on his land.

Fox was charged with murder in connection with Bryarley’s shooting death. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention center on no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

Anyone with information regarding the night of Bryarley’s death is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.