Man arrested for not returning rental car hours after telling city council he planned to sue Raleigh police

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested early Friday morning, just hours after telling the Raleigh City Council he intended to file a class-action lawsuit against the Raleigh Police Department.

Conrad James, 27, was arrested by Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday at 2:15 a.m., records show. It was reported that James had not returned a car he rented from Enterprise on April 14, according to a news release from Fuquay-Varina police.

Conrad James. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The Enterprise manager reported he tried multiple times to contact James and mailed a letter to him to return the vehicle. James had said he lost the keys in Alabama and couldn’t return the vehicle, Fuquay-Varina police said.

The manager reported the matter to the Fuquay-Varina police. A warrant was obtained for James for failure to return a motor vehicle, which is a felony. The vehicle was located in Cary, and the Enterprise manager on Wednesday requested additional charges for damage to it. James was then charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property, a news release said.

James was arrested at his residence by deputies, records show. Fuquay-Varina police weren’t notified of his arrest until Friday afternoon, according to town officials.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, James called into a special virtual meeting held by the Raleigh City Council to say he planned to file a class-action lawsuit on Friday against the police department for teargassing protesters — something he described as a “war crime.”

“This is the first time we’re going to notify you guys of the class-action lawsuit that all the protesters will have at your door (Friday) because the city attorney needs to defend the war crimes that was voted upon by the city council,” he told the council in the virtual meeting.

James had also met the Raleigh Police Chief outside the police headquarters on Wednesday to deliver his list of demands.

“Fuquay-Varina Police were not aware of any involvement of Mr. Conrad James with the Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office until the afternoon of June 5, 2020 when media inquiries occurred. At that time we confirmed that the warrants had been served,” the news release read.

