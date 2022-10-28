WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.

The warrant says Crump “falsely represent[ed] to Planet Fitness gym members that the defendant was a sworn law-enforcement officer by displaying a badge signifying to a reasonable person that the defendant was a law-enforcement officer.”

The warrant also revealed Crump has a history of impersonating police officers. He was convicted on May 9 of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Nash County. Crump also was convicted twice in Virginia in August 2012 and April 2014 for impersonating a law enforcement officer. In Minnesota, Crump was charged with impersonating law enforcement.

Crump also showed a CIA badge and said he was a government contractor. He was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer on Thursday.

Crump received a secured bond and has a court date for Dec. 12 at 7:45 a.m.