Man arrested for robbing bank on Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Friday for robbing a bank in Raleigh on Wednesday, plice said.

Raymond Lee Dean, 56, was charged with common law robbery, Raleigh police said. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Police responded to the robbery around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at the First Citizens Bank at 4801 Capital Blvd. They don’t believe a weapon was used. No one was injured, police said.

No further information was released.

