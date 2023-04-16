GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said they have arrested a man for stabbing his neighbor with a machete.

Officers said Warren Young was arrested Saturday after stabbing his 39-year-old neighbor Friday night.

At about 8:45 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to 308 E. Main St. in reference to a disturbance.

They said Young struck his neighbor with an unknown object believed to be a machete and then fled the scene.

The victim suffered lacerations to the head and hand, according to the police department.

Police said he has since been treated and released from the hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued with Young for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant Saturday and arrested Young.

Police continue to investigate.