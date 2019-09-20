Man arrested for woman’s murder in Cary ‘domestic disturbance’

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 59-year-old man was arrested for murdering a woman Thursday during a “domestic disturbance” inside their Cary home, town officials said.

Michael Curtis Sauls, 59, is charged with murdering Patsy Wood Sauls. Cary officials are calling it the town’s first homicide in 2019.

Michael Sauls.

Police responded to a shooting report along the 2200 block of Piney Plains Road at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find Patsy Sauls critically injured. She was transported to WakeMed Hospital in Cary where she later died, officials said in a news release.

Michael Sauls was still at the scene. He was arrested without incident.

Neighbors told CBS 17 a married couple lives at the home. Deja Graham said she heard four or five gunshots come from inside.

“There was about four or five gunshots,” she said. “We were watching a movie and it just took us by surprise. We didn’t really know what it was and then we came outside and we’ve seen a bunch of cop cars.”

There is a day care next door and worried parents have been picking up their kids throughout the afternoon.







More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now