Man arrested hours after mistaken release from Wake County jail, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a man prematurely released from jail was recaptured Monday.

Henner Valladres-Valasquez was released on time served on an assault charge, but detention center officers overlooked a federal criminal detainer placed on him by the United States Department of Homeland Security, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Within two hours of his release, Valladres-Valasquez was arrested Monday afternoon without incident at an apartment on Wallingford Drive, the news release said.

The detainer placed on Valladres-Valasquez was because he was removed from the country and re-entered illegally, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Disciplinary actions are pending against the detention officers responsible for the unauthorized release,” the sheriff’s office said.