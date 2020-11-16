Man arrested hours after mistaken release from Wake County jail, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a man prematurely released from jail was recaptured Monday.
Henner Valladres-Valasquez was released on time served on an assault charge, but detention center officers overlooked a federal criminal detainer placed on him by the United States Department of Homeland Security, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Within two hours of his release, Valladres-Valasquez was arrested Monday afternoon without incident at an apartment on Wallingford Drive, the news release said.
The detainer placed on Valladres-Valasquez was because he was removed from the country and re-entered illegally, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Disciplinary actions are pending against the detention officers responsible for the unauthorized release,” the sheriff’s office said.
