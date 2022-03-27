RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an apartment complex shooting that killed one man on Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said on Sunday.

Caleb D’angelo Williams, 32, of Raleigh. (Raleigh Police photo)

The suspect, Caleb D’angelo Williams, has been charged with murder, possession of firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun, police said. He has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Laodicea Drive, which is off Cross Link Road near Garner Road in south Raleigh.

Police at the scene said a dead man was found. Police have not released the name as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

One person was later detained at the Cedar Crest Apartments.

Another shooting was reported about 15 minutes later 5 miles away at a Raleigh CVS. One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital and two cars were seen with bullet holes in the CVS parking lot.

The two shootings are not related, police said.